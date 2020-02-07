In the fourth week of our historic General Assembly session, both the Senate and the House of Delegates voted to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment after a 50-year battle. Our clerks transmitted the ratifications to the Archivist of the United States of America, and now the battle moves to Congress and the courts.
We had a lengthy debate in the Senate on repealing unnecessary restrictions on women’s access to reproductive health, including requiring an intrusive, medically-unnecessary ultrasound before seeking an abortion and rules designed to make abortion clinics extremely expensive to construct. The Senate voted 20-20, and the lieutenant governor broke the tie to approve the measure.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee passed my legislation to eviscerate predatory lending in Virginia. The bill provides a 36% interest rate cap with monthly fees that result in annual percentage interest rates of 50-110%, depending on the length of the loan. The longer the loan, the smaller the rate.
The bill would prohibit the 267% loans currently allowed at title lenders, businesses that have exploded along U.S. 1 and online loans currently made at rates exceeding 400%. I expect a tough Senate floor fight. The House has already passed similar legislation.
The Senate Transportation Committee approved my bill to repeal the 2004 law requiring drivers to prove legal status to obtain a Virginia driver’s license. I have worked for five years with Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-33rd, of Fairfax County, and Del. Rob Bloxsom, R-100th, of Norfolk, to pass this bill.
The implementation of federal Real ID rules eliminates the need for drivers to prove legal status, which is required for a Real ID compliant driver’s licenses. This proposal is the top priority for my Hispanic constituents. It will make our streets safer and enhance everyone’s quality of life. Imagine trying to live in our society without a driver’s license.
On a 33-7 vote, the Senate passed my legislation prohibiting drivers from using handheld phones in moving vehicles. Similar legislation is moving through the House and enactment looks promising. This will reduce accidents and make our roads safer.
My legislation to empower Northern Virginia localities to hold retailers accountable for failing to control their shopping carts passed the Senate 20-19. To me, this is like someone, in effect, allowing their property to be stolen thousands of times and continually expecting others to clean up the mess.
The Senate approved my bill to prohibit hydraulic fracturing or “fracking” east of Interstate 95, and now the House of Delegates will consider it.
This coming week we will address major issues, including the death penalty, decarbonizing our economy, criminal justice reform and protecting personal data. Hard work on the budget also begins.
Please visit me in Richmond, complete my constituent survey at http://scottsurovell.org/2020-constituent-survey/ and email me at scott@scottsurovell.org if you have any feedback. It is an honor to serve as your state senator.
Interesting on how prince william times with holds comments about surovell's ridiculous bills...figures.
this shopping cart stuff is idiotic. licenses for illegal aliens is also dumb. so instead of doing something useful, you hit business owners with fines for having their property stolen and give illegal aliens the ability to drive.
