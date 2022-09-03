In 1986, after completing 30 years of service in the Marine Corps, I began a 10-year mini-career teaching government and economics in Prince William County high schools.
During February, Black History Month, I focused on the highly acclaimed PBS video documentary "Eyes on the Prize," which portrayed the civil rights struggle from 1954 to 1965.
A teacher doing that today would risk becoming the subject of a report on Gov. Youngkin's tip line. Teaching has always been hard. Gov. Youngkin has just made it harder.
Richard Stableford
Dumfries
