I had the opportunity to meet Yesli Vega at a veterans’ roundtable in Stafford a few weeks ago. I was very impressed and look forward to voting for her in the midterm elections.
I have supported Democrats in the past, including Barack Obama when he ran in 2008. But, for this election, I’m voting for Yesli Vega.
As a Latino American, I believe it is important for our community to have representation in Congress.
On the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, she puts the needs of her constituents first. She understands service above self, and I believe that’s the type of leadership we need in Washington.
We can count on Yesli to fight for our district. I look forward to casting my vote for her.
Luis Roman
Woodbridge
