Families, friends and community members in the 7th District: I am someone who has always leaned toward the Democratic Party, but I am urging you to vote for Yesli Vega in the 7th District congressional race.
The primary reason I am voting for Yesli is because of the crime rates. The Biden administration and Abigail Spanberger have gone too far left when it comes to policing.
As someone who lives in a neighborhood where it’s not safe to go outside in the dark alone, I do not agree with them.
Yesli, on the other hand, having served as a deputy sheriff in Prince William County, has taken a stand to defend our police and protect our community. She will fight to ensure we are all safe in the 7th District.
Abigail has had four years in office to address our concerns, and they have only gotten worse. Please vote for Yesli Vega; she is the leader that our community needs right now.
Cecilia Aguilar
Woodbridge
