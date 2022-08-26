The Aug. 8 Washington Post article, “Salt in water sources becoming worrisome in D.C. region, experts warn,”highlights the increasing salinity levels in the Occoquan Reservoir. This salinity (salt) issue has elicited responses from Pageland Lane property owners and developers who are trying to blame others and deflect attention.
I prefer to look at the facts and listen to the experts. The facts show salinity levels in the Occoquan Reservoir have been increasing since 1980. Another fact is that the Fairfax County Water Authority cannot remove salt from the drinking water without an expensive investment (costing about $1 billion).
How many residents and how many supervisors have looked into this issue? Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and I went out on the reservoir this past week. We witnessed sampling and testing. Afterward, we visited Virginia Tech’s Occoquan Watershed Monitoring Lab in Manassas. We are learning. “Willful ignorance” will not be our defense.
There is still a lot to learn. Specifically, how badly will development increase salinity levels in the Occoquan Reservoir? The salinity problem is partly due to development and stormwater issues. Adding data centers to rural land will increase development and impervious surfaces, which will further boost salinity levels in the reservoir.
We need a stormwater study to know the real impact. We need to cease development until we know the real impacts.
Listen to the experts such as the Fairfax County Water Authority and Prince William County’s own watershed management officials and do the study first. Do not listen to Pageland Lane area property owners such as Mike Grossman who will make $9 to $10 million selling his property to data centers. Biased? Yes.
Roger Yackel
Gainesville
Correct, don’t listen to me. Please read the WaPo article, in which experts are quoted.
The article suggests residences and humans are the single greatest contributor to salinity in our water. But we already knew that. At the recent water presentation at the board of supervisors’ workshop meeting, I believe it was Supervisor Jeanine Lawson who asked one of the experts what one thing we can do now to help our water, and the response was to stop using laundry detergent pods, stop salting the roads, stop using chemicals on our lawns and golf courses, and remediate failing or old septic systems.
Furthermore, the only comments in the article regarding data centers state, “Many data centers also use water to keep their machines cool, producing sodium-enriched wastewater that flows into sewers, though the industry has been shifting toward more eco-friendly cooling systems.” The current standard in data center cooling is closed-loop systems, which are eco-friendly.
The opposition to the PWDG does not want to hear the inconvenient truth: Data centers utilizing the current standard in technology are significantly more environmentally friendly to our water supply and watershed than humans and their residences.
The Pageland Lane PW Digital Gateway is less than 1% of all the land in PWC and will bring in $4.2 billion of commercial tax base within the first 20 years and $400 million in annual commercial taxes. This is roughly 20% of the entire PWC’s current budget.
BTW, the status quo for Pageland Lane is not data centers or no data centers. The BOCS has told us it is data centers or thousands of new homes. The vast majority of people I have spoken to in the Gainesville/Haymarket area who do not live on Pageland Lane have stated that growth is inevitable, and data centers would be a much better option on Pageland Lane than thousands of new homes.
