Just over a week ago, pro-Trump rioters and armed insurrectionists stormed the United States Capitol in broad daylight. The attack occurred minutes after the President fired up the angry mob with a 90-minute incendiary rant. Trump ended by telling the crowd to march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol and “fight like hell”… “to take back our country.”
Everyone knows the unthinkable horrors which occurred that afternoon when the domestic terrorists overtook Capitol Police and breached the Capitol building. Somehow, by the grace of God, we avoided a massacre which would have decapitated our legislature.
On Jan. 13, U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, squandered his opportunity to hold Trump accountable for his sinister actions, which caused devastation, injuries and multiple deaths at the Capitol. Even though Wittman had political cover to do so -- 10 courageous House Republicans voted to impeach – Wittman voted no on impeachment.
If inciting a violent insurrection against the very heart of our republic is not impeachable, then what is? After the vote, Wittman issued one of his famous strongly-worded statements condemning the attack and offering an empty promise “to do [his] part to unite the country, help to heal our nation and work on solutions to America’s challenges.”
The bland, toothless statement reminded me of the one he issued after Charlottesville.
At the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017, white supremacists carried torches and initiated violence resulting in injuries and the death of Heather Heyer. We all recall how our feckless president refused to condemn the white supremacists’ violent behavior and stated that there “were very fine people, on both sides.”
At that time, Wittman failed to criticize the president for giving comfort to the white supremacists. Instead Wittman issued a statement “tenaciously denounc[ing] violence, hate and bigotry” and calling for unity. And then we never heard another word about it from him.
Wittman is simply too feeble a leader to do anything tenaciously, unless it is carrying water for a reckless and unhinged president.
Wittman explained his no vote by declaring that impeaching the president before the peaceful transition of power will “inflame emotions and further divide the nation.” Once again he called for unity and promised to “rebuild the trust of the nation.” But the chance for a peaceful transition of power was lost when insurrectionists attacked the Capitol to overturn our election through violence and intimidation. Wittman’s justification for voting no is not noble, it is not civic-minded and it is not righteous. It is just an attempt to wallpaper over the terror and the unimaginable pain suffered that day at the Capitol and in the hearts of all Americans.
The good people of this nation will never unite with domestic terrorists, seditionists and radicalized right-wing extremists. And no matter how many promises Wittman offers, we will not heal without first rooting out the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.
Wittman’s statements continue to ring hollow. He has broken the sacred trust between representative and constituency and he must resign.
Cher Muzyk
Nokesville
(7) comments
Wittman's greater sin against the electorate is his vote to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The same goes for the other 2 who voted with Wittman. The fourth - Bob Good - ought to resign for urging the DC assault on the Capitol Building. All betrayed democracy and displayed unfitness for office.
Mr Wittman may have disappointed you as a Constituent be has made me proud. You have "won" now turn off that TDS and keep an eye on the two fools you so adore.
Wittman's betrayal is neither personal nor related only to constituents. His vote to overturn the 2020 election results betrays all of us.
Well said, Cher.
HAHAHA....Cher..seek professional help ASAP
[thumbup][beam]
she needs help but is funny
