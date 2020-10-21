I’m one of nearly 800,000 veterans calling Virginia home, and I am a disabled vet who knows Congressman Rob Wittman is committed to ensuring our veterans can access the benefits earned through our service to our nation.
He has introduced three VA accountability bills aimed at removing administrative roadblocks to Veterans Administration services and improving the customer experience within the VA: the Veterans Choice Accountability Act expands veteran access to non-VA medical care and establishes a review of the implementation of the Veterans Choice Program.
The “Veterans Collaboration Act” creates a VA pilot program to foster collaboration between qualified nonprofit veterans service organizations and educational institutions that provide assistance to veterans. The VA Transfer of Information and Sharing of Disability Examination Procedures with DoD Doctors Act requires the service member’s physical examinations conducted by military doctors upon separation from active duty be used to determine service-connected disability. This would speed up access to care for veterans by not subjecting them to another round of medical screenings before a disability rating is issued, which I encountered. The bill also continues to demand that the VA and DoD share medical and service record data electronically.
The congressman has been instrumental in getting a new full-care VA facility in the District. We need leadership like Rob’s in the House of Representatives.
Douglas Morrison
Gainesville
