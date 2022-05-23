With the leak of a Supreme Court decision, we find an inhumane opinion of which many rules of law and precedents are in jeopardy by unhinged members of the Supreme Court. Some in the court are pushing agendas, for what can only be assumed and inferred as placing church within state.
It needs to be stopped by our only means for protecting our rights that are granted through precedent of Roe v. Wade as federal, if not explicit, Constitutional law. This is a critical, pivotal time in our history. To do nothing is to condone the lack of freedoms and rights and to acknowledge that denying Roe v. Wade is correct. To allow its overturn without replacing it with an equal or greater legislation is to say the people, the citizens, are ants to those within office, which therefore is tantamount to tyranny.
Robert Dyer
Dumfries
