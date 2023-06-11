I am writing to encourage my friends and neighbors in Prince William County to elect Jeanine Lawson for Chair of the board of supervisors.
I was fortunate to serve with Jeanine on the board of supervisors when our terms overlapped from late 2014 to early 2016. During our brief service together, I was able to observe Jeanine’s leadership firsthand. I was always impressed with her preparation and passion for the citizens of our county. She aways did her homework and worked to protect the quality of life that we in Prince William County enjoy.
That quality of life, however, is not guaranteed. It takes leadership and the right vision to protect our community. Unfortunately, on issues like taxes, public safety and development, we are headed in the wrong direction. That’s why we need Jeanine.
Over the last few years, we have seen increases in our property taxes and imposition of a new meals tax. This has given the board lots of new revenue. Yet despite all this new money, the board has not added police officers quickly enough to meet demand as per the county’s police staffing plan. And the countywide crime rate has risen each of the last two years.
In the area of development, we have seen the proliferation of data center approvals. While these may bring the county more revenue, they will obliterate the beauty and tranquility of our rural area, damage our environmental resources and impact the quality of life of our neighbors. We have also seen new residential development that will increase the costs of infrastructure and government services. Yet, we have not seen a commitment to preserving open spaces and natural resources as we grow.
We need a new vision. We need a new leader to address the issues affecting us all. That leaderis Jeanine Lawson.
We need Jeanine because she’s proven she can tackle divisive issues and stand up for the majority of Prince William County residents. We want someone that will fight to protect our quality of life. We want someone to preserve open space and protect our watersheds. We want a leader who will be smart about spending and make investments that will keep our community safe.
Jeanine Lawson will get it done for us. She will stand up for our community--not political donors and special interests. I encourage you to vote for Jeanine Lawson for Chairman. Please vote Jeanine Lawson in the Republican Primary on Tuesday, June 20between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. at your regular polling location.
Michael C. May, former supervisor Occoquan District (2006-2016)
Lake Ridge
Has Michael May even looked at Jeanine Lawson's voting record?? lol. I am embarrassed on Michael's behalf as a former Supervisor putting out an OpEd littered with false information to the public. Maybe Michael has been out of office too long to remember that Superviors votes are public information at the PW County website!
Jeanine has voted FOR residential and business tax increases during her last 4 years in office, after saying in her last two elections that she wouldn't raise our taxes. What happened Jeanine and Michael???
Protect us from development and data centers. Jeanine lawson has voted for MORE data centers than any Supervisor. Here is a sample of Jeanine's data center votes:
1. Data Center campus next to Great Oaks neighborhood
2. Data center campus across from Heritage Hunt at Catharpin/Rt. 55 (Lerner property). This was a 6-2 vote, with her voting with the Democrats against Supervisors Candland and Vega. (outside of overlay district)
3. Gainesville Crossing data center campus across from Heritage Hunt (outside of overlay district)
4. Data Center campus next to Amberleigh Station neighborhood
5. Microsoft data center campus next to Chris Yung ES
6. Initiated the Devlin data center campus next to Chris Yung ES.
7. Youth for Tomorrow Data Centers
8. Compton Property Data Centers
9. Iron Mountain Data Center - right across the street from a large apartment complex.
10. Data center campus off of Hornbaker Road next to a large apartment complex.
11. Multiple data centers around 2 Silos Brewery.
12. Multiple data centers within Innovation.
13. Multiple data centers along Balls Ford Road.
14. Large data center campus across Wellington from Jiffy Lube Live.
Fight special interests? She has taken more donations from developers and data center companies than any other Supervisor by far!
New vision? Jeanine runs on the same platform every time "lower taxes, lower crime, stop development" and then after the election she votes to raise taxes, fights raises for first responders, and rams through virtually every data center project in the county!
Smart on spending? She is one of the most prolific government spenders on the Board. In fact, only Yesli and Weir have tried to cut spending.
Apparently, Michael forgot that Jeanine has been on the Board for 8 years so her voting record is well established. I would say vote ANYONE other then Jeanine because they can't be as bad for the county as she has been!!
