I live in the Gainesville District, and I’m participating in the recall of my supervisor, Pete Candland.
Why you ask? Pete Candland has lost his moral compass. By signing a contract last October to sell his family’s home and land to a data center developer for about $1 million an acre, it seems Pete Candland is more concerned about money than how his actions will impact not only the people in his district but all of Prince William County. Does he not care at all about our drinking water, our air, the environment or our national parks?
Here are three of more than 40 items listed on the petition seeking his recall. Under the heading “Neglect of duty and misuse of office” it reads:
36. As a result of his actions subsequent to Oct. 25, Supervisor Candland has placed his own personal and financial interests above those of the residents of the Gainesville Magisterial District.
37. As a result of his actions subsequent to Oct. 25, Supervisor Candland has selectively left the residents of the Gainesville Magisterial District without representation at the Prince William County Board of County Supervisors.
38. Supervisor Candland has had discussions, consideration and/or votes on matters before the [board of supervisors] without disclosure of his personal and business relationships with the parties involved.
These stand out because he placed his own personal and financial interests above the residents; he left the residents of the Gainesville Magisterial district without representation; and he had discussions and/or votes on matters without disclosure of his personal and business relationships with the parties involved.
I hope Gainesville residents will sign this recall petition.
Marilyn Karp
Haymarket
