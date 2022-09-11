I became involved in opposition to the Pageland Lane-area data center industrial zone, or as the marketing department calls it, the “Prince William Digital Gateway,” because of the original claim of $700 million per year in annual revenue. I knew this was impossible.
The supporters apparently based this estimate on Loudoun County’s tax rate -- not the much lower rate in Prince William County. In Loudoun County, the property tax rate on computers and peripherals is $4.20 per $100 in assessed valuation, compared to $1.65 in Prince William. (The Prince William rate was raised from $1.50 to $1.65 on July 1.)
Under our tax rates, the PW Digital Gateway will produce only about $400 million max in annual tax revenue after 20 years. This was confirmed by Prince William County finance officials in March.
All voters in the county should look at the county’s tax revenue projection because it is very informative. It shows the PW Digital Gateway will generate about $1.8 billion over 20 years (using the $1.50 tax rate). This is the same amount the county is giving up by not doubling the computer and peripheral property rate to $3.
Prince William County will never match Loudoun in data center tax revenue because of the 60% tax break the supervisors are giving to data centers.
Given the red-hot demand for data center land, why do the supervisors continue to offer such generous tax breaks? Is the board taking its orders from the data center developers?
If the supervisors really want to serve the best interest of Prince William County residents, they should immediately raise the property tax rate on computers and peripherals to $3. This will bring in billions in additional revenue over 20 years once the county completes the potential 40 to 60 million square feet of data centers.
Mike Katchmeric
Gainesville
