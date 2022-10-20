This fall, Prince William County will have the opportunity to cast their ballot for Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, a leader I trust to serve in the best interest of our community.
A faction of the Republican Party wants to tear the system down – and Yesli Vega, a member of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, is just another extremist in that mission. Why? Most recently, Vega said “we have to” shut down the government because she doesn’t agree with the political party in charge.
After the FBI conducted a lawful search of the former President Trump’s home, Vega called the Bureau “corrupt.” Most disturbingly, Vega has doubted whether a woman who is raped can become pregnant – and supports a nationwide ban on abortions.
Yesli Vega cannot be trusted to work seriously for us.
Abigail is a former law enforcement officer and CIA case officer. She is a daughter, a sister and a mother. She is the pro-choice, pro-democracy, pro-jobs candidate Prince William can put their trust in to get things done for us in Congress. I know Abigail will work with members of both parties to keep our government open and our federal employees with a paycheck. As the Supreme Court tries to send us backwards, I know Abigail will work to safeguard our rights – as women – to have access to reproductive care and contraception.
Please vote Spanberger for Congress!
Bonnie Klackowicz
Woodbridge
