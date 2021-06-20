LETTER: Why I admire my father

There are plenty of reasons why one admires their parents. They work hard, sacrifice, and provide for their family among so much more.
There are lots of reasons than words can describe, but I will share why I admire my father. He motivates me through our daily conversations on things I can improve on, things I should do, and guides me in any way I need.
Recently, I woke up later than usual one morning as I slept late the night before from school work and religious responsibilities. I was tired from little sleep but had many things to do that day. My mother told me to get ready to go to a store to pick up something real quick. When we were leaving, I was awed when I saw my father working in the front yard of our house despite his long night shift the previous night.
All my tiredness went away just watching him work so hard. He is correct. In order to achieve something in life, one has to sacrifice many things. He specifically mentions, “If one does not care about time today, time will not care about them tomorrow.”
Arfa Butt
Woodbridge
