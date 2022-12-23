For one year now, opponents of the digital gateway on Pageland Lane have been presenting the Prince William Board of County Supervisors with totally ignored facts about the destruction this HUGE INDUSTRIAL CITY will cause.
There was the Stantec Report. The county paid for this report, which recommended a five-year moratorium on data centers to see how they would affect the land and people first.
Another report, by Camoin, said there was no need to move forward right now as we have enough data centers in the pipeline for now.
Also ignored was a NASA physicist who warned of 24/7 noise levels from the chillers on top of the data centers. Some communities around these data centers are experiencing noise in their homes and schools.
Two commissions’ recommendations were also ignored. The Prince William County Historical Commission said there are buried skeletons, artifacts and history all along Pageland Lane. This hallowed ground should not be built upon.
Also, voting "no" was the Prince William County Racial and Justice Commission, who was worried about damaging the Occoquan Reservoir for the Eastern Prince William County residents.
One hundred groups opposed the digital gateway, including the Fairfax Water Authority, which wanted a study of the development’s impact on the watershed.
Finally, Dominion Energy was ignored when it warned that it will not be able to provide power for an industrial city the size of the digital gateway without additional transmission lines. WHY did the BOCS ignore this warning, and who will pay?
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
(1) comment
No doubt who will pay…expect big increases in electric bills for all residents…Who knows what the unplanned cost will be for extending water and sewers to this region! But that cost will be enormous. Our BOSC simply don’t care. All they see is the alleged big tax revenue which PDWG is claimed to bring…but that even is greatly inflated. Our BOSC is simply not up to the job we elected them to perform. Time for some new leaders in PWC
Ken G
