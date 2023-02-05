Throughout history, Black people have made significant contributions to society, yet their achievements have often been overlooked and undervalued. Black History Month provides an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of Black individuals and to remember important historical figures and events in the Black community.
This month should serve as a reminder to educate ourselves and others and to actively strive for a more equitable and just society all year round. It is important to remember that racism and discrimination are still very much present in our society today and that there is still much work to be done to achieve true equality and justice for Black people.
Furthermore, it is important to remember that Black history is not just about leaders; it's also about the everyday heroes in our communities who have made significant contributions to society. It's about mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and friends who have worked hard to create a better future for their families and communities.
In conclusion, Black History Month is a vital and necessary celebration that serves as a reminder of the contributions and achievements of Black individuals throughout history. It is an opportunity for us to reflect on the ongoing struggle for racial equality and social justice, and to honor the resilience and perseverance of the Black community.
Let us use this month as a starting point to continue the work of building a more inclusive and equitable world for all.
Mayor Derrick Wood
Dumfries
