Chandler, Arizona built data centers near residential areas long before Prince William County did, which resulted in a 24/7 noise problem that affected residents up to a mile away. In 2021, just as our supervisors began their data center approval frenzy, Chandler officials realized their error and have issued an ordinance sharply restricting further data center development.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is fully aware of unresolved data center noise problems at Amazon’s Tanner Way facility in Manassas yet continue to replicate the same problem throughout the county.
It only takes one noisy data center to make an entire community miserable, so why do our elected officials insist on doubling down on a bad idea? While officials in Chandler learned from their experience, those in Prince William prefer to lean into punches.
Prince William’s bright idea must be to get all the bad news behind us quickly so citizens won't realize the magnitude until it’s too late. Why else would they schedule a public hearing for the controversial Devlin Technology Park on Feb. 7, just two weeks before a special election to restore the board to its full eight members? Do they fear an extra voice they prefer not to listen to?
When will the board realize the damage they are inflicting on communities they are bound to protect? When will they learn they are not fooling anyone with their transparent efforts to serve their developer cronies at the expense of their constituents?
The ballot box is the most effective teacher.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
