Why is Prince William County giving away our county to data center corporations? We have the lowest tax rate on data centers and are giving them the biggest tax break in the history of Prince William County! WHY?
Right now, if the Prince William Board of County Supervisors raises the taxes on data centers to match that of other surrounding counties, the county can receive wanted revenue immediately!
Right now, by putting data centers in the county’s data center overlay zone, where infrastructure is already there, the county will receive it’s money much sooner than the expected 20-year wait for the Prince William Digital Gateway to come to full fruition.
If there is an injunction due to a land-use problem, the revenue to the county will also be delayed. So putting the data centers in the right place matters!
Where is all the money from the existing data center corporations like Compass, Blackstone, QTS etc.? Our taxes are going up instead of down!
Where is all the money to the schools from COVID-19 relief and also the Virginia State Lottery? Prince William County received $62.2 million dollars last year from the Lottery, which was the most given to any county school division in the state.
So, are the constituents going to pay for new water and sewer lines, new roads, a new fire station and new employees to manage the Prince William Digital Gateway project? This could go up into the $1 billion dollar mark! Stop the data center frenzy!
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
