Why is Prince William County thinking of turning 2,100 acres of beautiful rural land into an incompatible “cement city” full of buildings that may become obsolete in five to 10 years? Instead of a wasteland, let’s turn it into something worthwhile!
We have 200,000 folks represented by the HOA Roundtable, a coalition of homeowners associations from across the county, who don’t want the PW Digital Gateway. Meanwhile, about 102 property owners along Pageland Lane want the Digital Gateway because data center developers have promised them roughly 25 times the current market value for their homes! Can you imagine the owners of a small home that sits on a 10 acres being offered $10 million?!
Why do the county schools always ask for more money? Prince William County schools received the single largest amount of funding from the Virginia Lottery of any school division in the state last year, and they have millions in unspent COVID 19 relief money! Where is all this money going?
To get more local tax revenue, Prince William County could place the data centers in the existing industrial zones where there would be no additional infrastructure costs. They could also increase the taxes on data centers already operating in the county.
Why are trees being knocked down despite endorsed climate action goals, which the board of county supervisors endorsed? The temperatures in Gainesville are already rising compared to Catharpin! What will happen when the 40 data centers are finished in Gainesville?
Who’s steering the ship? The same speeches are given in support of the Digital Gateway, week after week. Are these the words of developers and corporations delivered by property owners who stand to personally benefit if the supervisors approve it?
Politicians might want to listen and steer the ship according to their constituents' needs.
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
