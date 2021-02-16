U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, states that he is calling on Gov. Ralph Northam “to speed vaccine distribution.” He pledges to work with Northam to ensure access to the vaccine. I applaud Wittman’s commitment, and , as a member of Congress with a Ph.D. in public health administration, his commitment and voice should resonate with people in authority.
Therefore, one has to ask: Where was Wittman when the Republican administration dismissed the seriousness of the Coronavirus? Where was he when the administration abandoned the national plan for acquisition and distribution of PPE and tests, leaving states in chaos? Or when the Republican administration rejected Pfizer’s offer of 100-500 million additional vaccines doses and GM’s offer to produce ventilators? Or when many in Congress called for the president to invoke the Defense Production Act? Where was he when Dr. Anthony Fauci was sidelined in favor of magical thinking and deadly lies?
Interestingly, Wittman sends the accurate CDC information to his constituents. As a public health expert, he clearly understands the science, the correct protocols and necessary steps to curtail this deadly catastrophe. If he tried to use his expertise and his 12 years of leadership seniority to influence the public health policy of the Trump administration, he failed.
If he used his voice to call out the lies and correct the misinformation spread by the Republican leadership, he did not shout loudly enough or long enough to make himself heard.
Wittman, and all of those who could have influenced the course of the Republican administration’s COVID policy, bear responsibility for the deaths, the personal tragedy, and economic misery inflicted on the American people by their inaction.
Laurie Morissette
Manassas
