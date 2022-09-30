Since June, I have sent multiple requests to the Prince William County planning office and to county supervisors for an easy-to-understand map or model that demonstrates how many data centers have been built, are being built, have been zoned or are in the pipeline to be rezoned.
The map the planning office currently makes available is confusing because it does not distinguish between a single data center versus a campus of 10 data centers. It also does not show what is in the pipeline and does not show the amount of land already dedicated to data centers.
Showing land use is vital because it is the only way citizens can visualize the contiguous mass of data centers that have already been zoned – sometimes very close to residential communities.
How can we ask citizens to weigh in on the PW Digital Gateway comprehensive plan amendment – creating what would become one of the largest data center alleys in the world – or make an 18-year commitment to a 2040 Comprehensive Plan that greenlights more data centers in the Gainesville/Haymarket/Bristow area, which is already heavily burdened by data centers, if citizens are not being given clear visual information as to what is already in the works?
I urge the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to develop an easy-to-understand map or model prior to a vote on the PW Digital Gateway CPA and the 2040 comprehensive plan update.
It is only with this type of information that citizens can make an informed decision as to whether it makes sense to zone more land for data centers or if we need to hit the pause button.
Ally Stoeger
Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.