On Nov. 28, Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee touted their expanded climate coverage. On Jan. 24, I received their special “Climate Solutions” edition.
I e-mailed Climate & Environment Editor Zachary Goldfarb to ask if the Post is really sincere about combating climate change or merely paying it lip service. Many readers find it curious that the Post gives generous coverage to environmental issues in far off third world regions but ignores the same issues in its own backyard.
My multiple requests to the Post’s editorial staff to address environmental threats right here in the Washington D.C. metro area have been routinely ignored. Is there a reason?
On Jan. 20, Amazon, whose founder and executive chairman is Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Post, announced a plan to expand its data center development ambitions in Virginia in exchange for lucrative tax incentives. There is little doubt that this announcement was timed to undermine legislation that had been introduced in the Virginia General Assembly to restrict the adverse impacts of excessive data center development on sensitive natural and historic areas.
The outsized influence of big-tech money is already threatening the very sovereignty of our local and state governments. Why don’t the Post’s reporters ask Amazon why data center development cannot be accomplished in a more environmentally responsible manner? Why can’t taxpayer subsidies be used to divert development toward rural Virginia, where there is greater economic need and more compatible siting options?
The Post’s motto is “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” It also dies in sunshine, right under your nose.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.