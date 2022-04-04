The Prince William Board of County Supervisors passed the arts and agricultural overlay district, but it sits on a back shelf, just like the purchase of development rights program, which needs to be funded and staffed. We need an agricultural economic development office like the one Loudoun County has.
The Loudoun County Department of Economic Development’s Rural Business Division helps both new and existing rural businesses by providing both traditional and alternative farming choices as well as assistance with marketing and promotions of rural enterprises. According to the department’s records, Loudoun County’s equine industry had a $180 million annual economic impact in 2018. In 2016, Loudoun’s tourism destinations had an economic impact of $1.7 billion and a wedding industry worth more than $118 million per year, to name a few.
Loudoun County's rural economic business development strategy is to enhance business opportunities in the rural economy, which accounts for more than two-thirds of Loudoun County’s land. Agriculture and ag-based tourism plays an important role in the county's western corridor, generating revenue and recognizing their values: maintaining the county’s physical beauty and rural assets.
Tech/flex zoning – which allows data centers -- is NOT the only option for development in the rural landscape and it's not compatible land use. Build a better quality of life, protect the current quality of life for taxpaying residents. Don't side with the outside Industries with their promises for fools’ gold.
Prince William County is on the wrong track! The wrong track for history, the wrong track for building a sustainable community, the wrong track for climate change. We need to recognize the importance of local farming and locally sourced food, environmental and historical assets, watershed preservation, and quality of life. The railroading and spin by developers and industrial speculators and individual landowners who influence the county and supervisors is astounding.
Lori Fenn
Coles District
(1) comment
The Agritourism and Arts Overlay District was unanimously passed by the Board of County Supervisors on February 16, 2021. By the Board’s actions since, you’d have thought they passed the industrial tourism bill, though I doubt anyone would want to tour their handiwork.
Western Prince William County is starting to look like something out of a science fiction movie. We just need to attract a few oil refineries from northern New Jersey to fill out the sorry picture. The increasingly haphazard appearance of our landscape is a direct result of the developer cart pulling the County horse. If complacent government officials are going to roll over and surrender our sovereignty to the bulldozers, why not end the charade and give their drivers a seat on the dais. We should establish the new Office of Exploitation to better articulate our dismal future and help us plan for relocation.
