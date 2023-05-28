Just when you hoped that data center developers were fresh out of audacious, along comes another brazen scheme to pave us all into oblivion.
It has been learned that the Hillwood Camping Park in Gainesville is selling its 82-acre site to Delaware Land LLC for the purpose of developing data centers. The purchaser is associated with JK Land Holdings and data center developer Chuck Kuhn.
The site is directly across the railroad tracks from the 30-acre Gainesville Business Park that JK Land Holdings purchased in January.
The rezoning application (REZ2023-00018) states: “The applicant is seeking to rezone the property … to allow for the development of 1,787,266 square feet of data center space, to modify the building height … from 60 feet to 80 feet, and to request an extension of the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District to include the Property.”
That last part means the applicant wants to waive the provisions of a Special Use Permit in order to lower the bar for approval. Did they want nuts and a cherry on that too?
I wonder when the county is going to make such information public to the surrounding residential communities like Virginia Oak and Lake Manassas.
If your county government cared about your input, they would seek it out. The fact that you haven’t heard from them confirms what you already knew - that you are an inconvenience to their developer-centric agenda.
Restore representative government and take back your county in the June 20 Democratic primary.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
