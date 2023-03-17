On Feb. 28, Prince William County Executive Christopher Shorter proposed a $1.61 billion budget for fiscal year 2024. That represents an increase of $130 million over the 2023 budget of $1.48 billion.
There are ample opportunities for citizens to engage in the process, starting with a budget public hearing on March 21, and several intermediate steps before the budget is adopted on April 25.
It is a tall order for the average citizen to be conversant on all aspects of the proposed budget, but it is certainly possible for you to convey your priorities for how your tax dollars are spent. Here are a few examples:
The county reported reaping $101 million in data center revenue, yet real estate tax bills are estimated to increase by $72. This is at odds with promises made.
The board voted in December for a hefty 17.5% raise for police officers, but are the significantly lower raises for firefighters and adult detention center employees the right amount?
The new meals tax generated over $30 million in 2022, but at what cost to struggling local restaurants? Has the county become dependent on a tax that didn’t exist a year ago?
Overall school funding is fixed at 57.23% of general fund tax revenues, but there is discretion about how those funds are allocated. Parents are most concerned with spending that improves the classroom experience and student achievement. Are we prioritizing competitive teacher salaries?
Speak up and engage your elected representatives to ensure your priorities are theirs.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
