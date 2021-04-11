You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: When it comes to data centers, listen to the Lorax

  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

I am a member of the National Parks Conservation Association, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, as well as a Virginian who is aware that our state, country, and world is rapidly destroying the last remaining places that allow nature the space to be nature; to provide us the life-sustaining services nature provides, and where we can go for physical and spiritual renewal. 

A data center can be situated in many places. Existing nature -- adjacent to a National Park, that is visited by hundreds of thousands and generates millions in local revenue -- cannot be purchased back at any price once turned into a giant sterile energy cube. 

Quantico Creek, perhaps the cleanest remaining Chesapeake tributary, cannot realistically be “undamaged” once impacted by construction and operation of such incompatible and harmful activities.

Developers will not stop trying to make windfall profits by convincing short-sighted politicians to make zoning changes favoring them over the majority of locals and visitors who come because earlier, far-sighted individuals with principles and courage set these lands aside. 

When the natural lands and lesser impacted waters are gone, no amount of mourning will bring them back. As the Lorax said, “UNLESS someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better, It’s not”. 

Care. Let your voices on this be heard.

Bill Hafker

Oakton, Va.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters