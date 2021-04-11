LETTER: When it comes to data centers, listen to the Lorax

I am a member of the National Parks Conservation Association, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, as well as a Virginian who is aware that our state, country, and world is rapidly destroying the last remaining places that allow nature the space to be nature; to provide us the life-sustaining services nature provides, and where we can go for physical and spiritual renewal.
A data center can be situated in many places. Existing nature -- adjacent to a National Park, that is visited by hundreds of thousands and generates millions in local revenue -- cannot be purchased back at any price once turned into a giant sterile energy cube.
Quantico Creek, perhaps the cleanest remaining Chesapeake tributary, cannot realistically be “undamaged” once impacted by construction and operation of such incompatible and harmful activities.
Developers will not stop trying to make windfall profits by convincing short-sighted politicians to make zoning changes favoring them over the majority of locals and visitors who come because earlier, far-sighted individuals with principles and courage set these lands aside.
When the natural lands and lesser impacted waters are gone, no amount of mourning will bring them back. As the Lorax said, “UNLESS someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better, It’s not”.
Care. Let your voices on this be heard.
Bill Hafker
Oakton, Va.
