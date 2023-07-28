LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors had a chance to redeem themselves by taking a non-partisan stance in support of historic preservation.  Of course, they kicked it away. 

(2) comments

Jim McCarthy
Jim McCarthy

Sadly, the issues noted by the author as negatives are precisely those of US history — Manifest Destiny. The now-somewhat restrained locomotive of development continues in order to supply population growth, e.g. schools, roads, etc. elected leaders must make tough decisions to appease competing interests.

TDM
TDM

Don't forget a huge increase in air-traffic...JETLINER traffic on it's way. Of course that's courtesy of the hands-out Manassas government folks. Maybe they don't want anyone to live in or visit this part of Virginia.

