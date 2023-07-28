The Prince William Board of County Supervisors had a chance to redeem themselves by taking a non-partisan stance in support of historic preservation. Of course, they kicked it away.
Tuesday’s party-line vote to defeat two resolutions to consider documented historic areas adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park for inclusion in the list of County Registered Historic Sites reminds us of how firmly our Democratic supervisors remain in the grip of their developer patrons.
Despite their insincere claims of honorable intent, it’s clear what’s going on here. Prince William Digital Gateway supporters view any attempt to preserve historic areas along Pageland Lane as an impediment to their mercenary plans, and have so instructed their puppets whose campaigns they bankrolled.
Look it up. When you add spending from her own campaign to that of political action committees on her behalf, pro-development interests spent close to half a million dollars in a failed attempt to saddle us with another four years of their enabler, Ann Wheeler. Now, with their window of opportunity closing, those unfulfilled donors are demanding immediate payback.
The other four incumbent Democratic supervisors have similarly benefitted from developer largesse that needs to be repaid. What they owe to who, and how it affects their judgment and loyalties, requires explanation during their reelection campaigns.
Historic preservation is just the latest casualty in the path of the pay-for-play bulldozer. Bury it alongside clean air, clean water, noise abatement, electrical power availability, quality of life and honest government as nuisances to be abandoned in the mad pursuit of “Wheeler’s Folly.”
Bill Wright
Gainesville
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(2) comments
Sadly, the issues noted by the author as negatives are precisely those of US history — Manifest Destiny. The now-somewhat restrained locomotive of development continues in order to supply population growth, e.g. schools, roads, etc. elected leaders must make tough decisions to appease competing interests.
Don't forget a huge increase in air-traffic...JETLINER traffic on it's way. Of course that's courtesy of the hands-out Manassas government folks. Maybe they don't want anyone to live in or visit this part of Virginia.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.