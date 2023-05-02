LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

In the April 21st edition of Prince William Board of County Supervisor Chair Ann Wheeler’s “The Wheeler Report,” Wheeler seemed to be taking credit for the fact that the proposed 2024 budget keeps the residential real estate tax bills essentially level. She also highlighted that “increased data center peripherals tax rate allowed for an increase in the proposed compensation for our fire and rescue, sheriff's deputies and adult detention center personnel, as well as public safety communicators.” 

