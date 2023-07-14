There is a saying of biblical origin: “Pride goeth before a fall.” Its rough translation is that having too much pride or confidence will cause one to make mistakes that lead to a failure. Excessive pride or confidence is commonly known as arrogance.
Ann Wheeler’s comments rationalizing her election loss, and her actions since, show she has learned absolutely nothing from the clock cleaning she got at the hands of the voters. She said that those who attribute her loss to data centers alone do “not fully understand the intricacies of the changes that have occurred in Prince William County” in recent years. It’s more likely that Ann Wheeler does not fully understand the intricacies of an obvious rejection of her developer-centric agenda and un-democratic tactics.
Prince William County citizens have suffered the arrogance of Ann Wheeler for three and a half years. Must we now endure her bruised ego for the next half year?
Citizens will need to be vigilant in the months ahead for evidence of Chair Wheeler’s continued intent to subvert the public will. She will certainly be under pressure from numerous campaign contributors who watched their generous donations go up the chimney. When you make a deal with the devil, the devil wants to be paid back.
There are several contentious land use cases waiting in the wings to be shoved down our throats, like the Prince William Digital Gateway, Devlin Technology Park and John Marshall Commons Technology Park.
Who can Chair Wheeler convince to follow her off a cliff?
Bill Wright
Gainesville
