The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted in July 2021 to have its staff analyze the impacts of opening 2,133 rural acres along Pageland Lane to new data centers. Here’s what we’ve learned so far about the proposal:
- It poses the greatest threat to Manassas National Battlefield Park in three decades.
- It will have negative impacts on forest resources within the study area and in Conway Robinson Memorial State Forest.
- It has garnered opposition from the Prince William Historical Commission, which is against any non-residential development adjacent to Manassas National Battlefield Park.
- It has raised concerns among Prince William County’s watershed management officials who say such a dramatic change to the land use could have associated far-reaching impacts to natural resources.
- It will result in 25,406 additional daily trips on Pageland Lane, according to the Prince William County Transportation Department.
- It grossly exaggerates the plan’s economic benefits, according to an analysis by the Prince William Finance Department.
- It prompted the Fairfax Couty Water Authority to urge Prince William County leadership to request the Occoquan Basin Policy Board to convene and oversee a comprehensive study of the proposed planning initiatives.
- It also prompted Fairfax County staff to voice significant concerns regarding the impacts that will accrue and to encourage Prince William County to reconsider.
Have any minds been changed? Ask your supervisor.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.