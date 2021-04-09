LETTER: What the trial of Derek Chauvin means to me

March 29th marked the start of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white, ex-Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.
The words of witness named Darnella Fraiser, a teenager who filmed Floyd’s murder, hit me hard. She said, “Nights I’ve stayed up apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting – not saving his life. ... It’s not what I should’ve done. It’s what he should’ve done."
Although I am the same age as Fraiser was at the time of George Floyd’s murder, I cannot begin to imagine the severe trauma she experienced, all due to the extreme police brutality and racial injustice that Black people face in this nation. She felt responsible for a death that was out of her control and should have never happened. It’s a feeling that reminds me of this Quranic saying that if even one kills another “it shall be as if he killed all mankind; and who so gave life to one, it shall be as if he had given life to all mankind” (5:33).
The realization that Chauvin’s trial and conviction will not be an easy trial, even with the amounts of evidence against him, just further proves how Black people are time and time again disadvantaged in America.
My prayers go out to George Floyd’s family and all others that have suffered at the hands of police brutality and racial injustice.
Laaibah Tayyeb
Manassas
