Within the past six weeks, three of my neighbors have sold their houses within three days of going on the market -- all well beyond the asking price and one for as much as $75,000 more. Land in the rural crescent is getting more and more expensive.
Affordable housing is very, very important, but you can’t just build housing. There is has to be a plan that addresses transportation and schooling. I have not seen or heard of any affordable housing development in the rural crescent accompanied by a transportation or education plan.
It is 45 minutes to any transportation from my house. There is no bus service, no train service, nothing. So if you want to build on my road, go ahead, but the cost of that housing has to include buying and maintaining a car. We need to see a comprehensive plan of some kind.
The rural crescent is about water, both groundwater and surface water. The rural crescent protects the Occoquan watershed that is part of the primary supply of Fairfax Water. Our ground water levels are decreasing, and in Prince William County we only have one well monitoring the situation.
Prince William is abandoning the protections that its comprehensive plan provided for the ecology by having the rural crescent. We need (and are required to) study how any proposed land use change will impact water and ground water availability, sustainability and quality for existing homes. Where will the water for the new homes come from?
Marilyn Karp
Haymarket
Im assuming their plan is, develop now, and fix the mistakes when its already too late...
