The placement of data centers is extremely important! Prince William County staff has created a list of “principles and strategies” for its “Data Center Overlay District.” The list includes nine recommendations for reasonable data center placement. Included in this commonsense list are five principles which interest me.
Minimize negative impact to environmentally sensitive areas.
Minimize negative impact to historic and cultural resources.
Locate near existing infrastructure.
Prioritize areas planned for compatible land uses.
Minimize negative impact to public open space and recreational facilities.
The proposed “Digital Gateway” on Pageland Lane negates ALL of these principles. How is it then that county Planners and the Prince William Board of County Supervisors are even considering this proposal?
The current proposal for Pageland Lane contradicts the very principles set forth by the county planners. These are sensible recommendations for data center placement. There are many other areas in the overlay district which can be sensibly used for data centers.
I hope the county planning staff will stick to this list which they created. There are more appropriate sites other than the rural crescent – with its historical value and fragile watershed. Voting “NO” on the Digital Gateway on Pageland Lane is the only commonsense thing to do.
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
In this County it appears that “dollars and cents” outweigh “common sense”. Any level-headed person would tell you that considering a 2,133-acre industrial development on rural and agricultural land which comprises a critical watershed between a national park and a state forest is an incredibly dumb idea. Do we not have enough level heads? Maybe those heads have been tilted off kilter by the outsized influence of moneyed developers who seem to be running the joint. If you think they’re running it now, just wait until more corporate marauders like QTS/Blackstone settle in for the long-haul writing rules that suit them. They will own us.
Ask yourself a question. If there was a proposal to locate a 2,133-acre data center corridor on the boundary of Yellowstone National Park, would you expect Democratic elected officials to line up unanimously behind the idea? Of course not. They’d be horrified. Yet when the same thing is happening to TWO national parks in their own jurisdiction, they justify it. What’s a bad idea in Wyoming is a bad idea in Virginia. The difference is we’ll have to live with this turkey.
