Recent decisions by the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and Warrenton Town Council have left citizens wondering what ever happened to representative democracy.
Both bodies approved contentious data center proposals over clear opposition from the people they were elected to represent. Both bodies negotiated plans secretly, under the cloak of non-disclosure agreements designed to inhibit public awareness. Both bodies were subsequently presented with mountains of evidence from citizens determined to present the truth to public officials equally determined to deflect it. In both venues, pleas for transparency, due diligence and prudence fell on deaf ears and not a single vote was changed.
What motivated this treachery and betrayal? Those practicing such dictatorial methods would have us believe it is their paternalistic concern for our welfare. They know better than we do,and we are too simple-minded to comprehend the benefits of what we are ignorantly opposing. If that’s true, why all the secrecy? Why not openly show us the error of our ways?
A far more cogent explanation is the one they are keeping from us through NDAs and obstructed FOIAs. That is, we were sold out long before the public ever had a chance to weigh in. Whatever Kool-Aid these data center companies are pouring, it must be strong stuff.
The tactic of preemptively co-opting elected officials while concurrently stiff-arming the public is a standard blueprint for wealthy big tech predators. Armed with increased taxpayer funded incentives, watch it roll through the rest of Virginia.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.