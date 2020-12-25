“Say ye: ‘We believe in God and what has been revealed to us, and what was revealed to Abraham and Ishmael, and Isaac, and Jacob and his children, and what was given to Moses and Jesus, and what was given to all other Prophets from their Lord. We make no difference between any of them; and to Him we submit ourselves’” (Holy Qur’an, 2:137).
Every year around Christmas, in one way or another, I am asked this question by someone with all genuineness but uncertainty, if I celebrate Christmas. This question reflects that most people are not aware of what is the belief of Muslims regarding Jesus (peace be on him), so I would briefly share some points.
To be a true Muslim, belief in all the prophets of God is a prerequisite. Prophet Jesus (peace be on him) is highly revered in Islam and the Holy Qur’an has mentioned him by name many times along with his mother Mary (peace be on them), while a complete chapter (19) is dedicated to her name.
The Holy Qur’an testifies to her nobility and mentions the virgin birth of Prophet Jesus (pboh) in these words. “She said, ‘How can I have a son when no man has touched me, neither have I been unchaste?’”
Holy Qur’an also highlights the miracles of Prophet Jesus (pboh) through which he revived the spiritually dead, gave light to those who were spiritually blind and cured the spiritually ill.
Therefore, as Muslims although we don’t celebrate Christmas, we love and respect Jesus (pboh). Moreover, every year around Christmas, we send our love and good wishes, by extending gifts to our friends and helping hand to those in need with the goal to spread smiles and happiness all around.
Happy holidays, merry Christmas and happy new year to all.
Shehla Ahmad
Manassas
