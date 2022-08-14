Smart growth and affordable housing go together. Affordable housing should be placed in Prince William County’s “development area,” not in the rural countryside where there are no services to support the citizens who live there.
Affordable housing needs to be built close to shopping areas served by public transit, such as Potomac Mills, and close to a hospital, a Walmart, movies, bowling and other activities where people can walk or take buses to work.
Build 900 to 1,200-square-foot condos -- not McMansions or $400,000 townhomes! They could have built affordable housing instead of data centers a half mile from the center of Haymarket, close to services. Affordable housing could be proposed near the Manassas Mall or near the fairgrounds, but county leaders are considering data centers in those areas too.
Citizens could be a half mile from a grocery store; one mile to the train station. There could be bike and walking trails or golf cart pathways to public transportation and services.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the development community are gaslighting the community. Why is it okay to have a million-dollar home in Dumfries on a half-acre lots, but not okay if it's on 10 acres with well and septic?
To think that any home built where no infrastructure exists will be affordable is a farce. Look around and pull your head out of the sand, if you're buying their promise of affordable housing in the rural crescent. Each home will come with added fees for expansions of the roads, schools, water and sewer, and homeowners and taxpayers will pay the higher price, not the industry they're expanding for.
Lori Fenn
Manassas
