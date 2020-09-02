We need a new national policy to establish and sustain social justice for all humankind in
America and across the world; a social contract that includes racial, gender, economic and
health care equality for all. The objective is for the people to live the fullness of life
in peace, tranquility and prosperity.
The lifelong mission is for the people to have the courage, calmness and confidence to treat all humans genuinely and sincerely with decency, dignity, respect, trust, love and understanding. The foremost way to defeat prejudice, in all its ugly forms, is through love.
Prejudice, violence and intolerance, veiled or unveiled, are incompatible with life
in civil society. They are social and human weaknesses that need to be overcome
by the police, politicians and citizens to improve relationships and unify the people.
Anarchy in the streets, rioting, looting and fires interspersed with incidents of police brutality
are setbacks that hurt local communities. In the long term, they cause delays in
investments for housing, supermarkets and pharmacies. Neighborhoods lie fallow for
years, and the cost of insurance premiums increases dramatically. Urban renewal
proposals get delayed due to insufficient funding. Rioting is counter-productive and
self-defeating mostly for the residents of the communities that are destroyed.
Since the 1960s, advancements in racial relations have made significant gains;
however, much more needs to be done. The objective is to continue making
improvements until equality in all aspects of life is fully achieved. Americans take
care of Americans no matter who they are or where they are.
Within the human world, we are all sisters and brothers. A new policy needs to be uniformly supported by politicians, educators, the courts and individual citizens. This is not an
insurmountable task and needs to be accomplished sooner rather than later.
The bottom line is, the foundation of a good society continues to grow and improve
based on love and trust.
Bob Ferguson
City of Manassas
(1) comment
How about we just go back to work and worry about taking care of our family.
