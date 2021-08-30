LETTER: We need a national voting standard

Congress needs to pass a simple national voting standard: The right of a citizen to vote and have their vote counted should be absolute, except if a voter is charged/convicted with voter fraud.
Every citizen has the right to vote by provisional ballot. This would allow for same day-registration, lack of proper ID, or a challenge made by an election official or poll observer.
The election office should have four days after the election to confirm the voter’s information and cure any issues that emerge and count their ballot or pass their data to law enforcement to conduct an investigation of fraud.
The state should have two weeks to file criminal charges of voter fraud; if this is not done then the vote must be counted. This provides absolute voter access with absolute security. This is a direct plan that gives both parties what they claim they want.
A registered voter with proper ID will have express voting, if not they will be directed to the provisional voting line. This reform protects Election officials from legal and political intimidation by removing their unilateral authority to prevent voting or throw out any votes.
This review and confirmation procedure should also apply to a questionable absentee ballot. It would ensure a criminal investigation if anything suspicious is found concerning evidence for voter fraud. This would clearly show the objective is stopping voter fraud but not designed for voter suppression or election nullification.
Michael Katchmeric
Gainesville
