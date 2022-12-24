After the fall of Kabul, my colleagues and I worked countless hours to help Afghan families begin new lives across Virginia, meeting countless needs and answering countless questions. Yet, one question brought people back to my office, again and again, because I could not answer it: “Will we be able to stay?”
Sponsored by a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, the Afghan Adjustment Act would have answered this question by providing a pathway to permanent residency for evacuated Afghans. Its proponents include all nine refugee resettlement agencies (of course), but also numerous veterans’ groups, the AFL-CIO, the VFW, the US Chamber of Commerce -- the list goes on.
Yet, Congress chose to kill the bill this week, betraying their promises to not only the Afghans who faithfully served the American mission, but also to American service members who have spent years fighting for their brothers-in-arms.
Without an adjustment of status, over 70,000 Afghans will face deportation to a country where they are likely to be killed for their connection to the United States.
This is not only a moral failure but a national security failure. Several former military leaders, including three former chairmen of the Joint Chiefs, recently wrote to Congress, asking a new question: How is America supposed to garner support among allies in the future if we so blatantly ignore our commitments today?
We can’t continue to ask these questions -- not when so much is at stake.
I urge all Fauquier and Prince William Times readers to call Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and our own members of Congress and stress the necessity of the Afghan Adjustment Act -- for our new neighbors, our veterans and our ongoing security as Americans.
Brianna Csontos
Amissville
