Thank you for the article by Anya Sczerzenie on "forever chemicals," (published in the Prince William Times on April 7). I hope the Prince William County supervisors read it. Chemical pollutants are already impacting the Occoquan watershed at alarming rates. Stanley Grant, director of the Occoquan Watershed Monitoring Laboratory, notes that the level of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) in the watershed is already excessive. 

