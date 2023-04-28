Thank you for the article by AnyaSczerzenieon "foreverchemicals,"(published in thePrince William Timeson April 7).I hope the Prince William Countysupervisors read it. Chemical pollutants are alreadyimpactingthe Occoquanwatershed at alarming rates. Stanley Grant,director of the Occoquan Watershed Monitoring Laboratory, notes that the level of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) in thewatershed is already excessive.
Previously, the watershed has been protected by surrounding rural spaces. Now, county supervisors have approved a massive data center complex,also known as the"Digital Gateway," proposed for a rural area at the headwaters of the OccoquanReservoir andadjacent tothe Manassas National Battlefield.
The clear-cutting and pavingrequiredfor27 million square feetof concrete multi-story buildings wouldeliminatethe protections now afforded by open fields and forests, increasing local water pollution caused by toxic runoff. To date, there have been no professional assessments addressing local impacts of the proposed project and no mitigation plans to deal with them.
ThePrinceWilliam CountyBoardof Supervisorshas been advised of pollution dangers by Fairfax Water, environmental groups, state representatives, some of its own members andhundreds oflocal citizens. To no avail. The supervisors seem content to risk the resulting impacts to residents ofPrince William County, Fort Belvoirand Alexandria City!
There is still time to stop this travesty. For developers to proceed, rezoning of the area in question is required. To protect our environment and water, the board must reverse its current recklessness and vote no to a zoning change!
Madge Gill
Gainesville
