LETTER: Voting rights must be protected

All voters should be concerned with partisan Republican state legislative efforts at voter suppression and election nullification. Republicans have declared a war on voters and election officials to try to stop the non-existent threat of voter fraud. Voters and election officials are not the problem. They are bound by law to tell the truth. It is the Republican officials who are not tethered by the truth that are spreading the “Big Lie.”
The solution is to target voter fraud allegations directly, instead of these voter suppression and election nullification laws masquerading as election integrity. We need a narrowly focused bill that provides total voter access while having complete security that voter fraud would be detected and prosecuted.
The national standard should be: The right of a citizen to vote and have their vote counted should be absolute, except if a voter is charged/convicted with voter fraud.
Voter ID can facilitate voting but should not be an absolute requirement. All eligible voters should have the right to cast a provisional ballot. This would allow for same-day registration, lack of proper ID or a challenge made by an election official or poll observer.
The provisional ballot preserves the right to vote. The election office should have four days after the election to confirm the voter’s information and cure any issues that emerge and count their ballot or pass their data to law enforcement to conduct an investigation of fraud. The state has two weeks to file criminal charges.
Denis Katchmeric
Gainesville
