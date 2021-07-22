You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Voting rights must be protected

  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

All voters should be concerned with partisan Republican state legislative efforts at voter suppression and election nullification. Republicans have declared a war on voters and election officials to try to stop the non-existent threat of voter fraud. Voters and election officials are not the problem. They are bound by law to tell the truth. It is the Republican officials who are not tethered by the truth that are spreading the “Big Lie.”

The solution is to target voter fraud allegations directly, instead of these voter suppression and election nullification laws masquerading as election integrity. We need a narrowly focused bill that provides total voter access while having complete security that voter fraud would be detected and prosecuted. 

The national standard should be: The right of a citizen to vote and have their vote counted should be absolute, except if a voter is charged/convicted with voter fraud. 

Voter ID can facilitate voting but should not be an absolute requirement. All eligible voters should have the right to cast a provisional ballot. This would allow for same-day registration, lack of proper ID or a challenge made by an election official or poll observer. 

The provisional ballot preserves the right to vote. The election office should have four days after the election to confirm the voter’s information and cure any issues that emerge and count their ballot or pass their data to law enforcement to conduct an investigation of fraud. The state has two weeks to file criminal charges.

Denis Katchmeric

Gainesville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters