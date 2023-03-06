A message for the mayor of Warrenton: On the evening of Feb. 14 at the Amazon data center meeting, you apparently decided that you could sway the opinions of irate residents by inanely invoking Richard Nixon’s “silent majority” and telling us that they were on your side. I have two things to say to you on that point, Mr. Mayor, since you were apparently too young and naive to understand it in Nixon’s time.
Your “silent majority” is made up of all the people in the town/county who don’t care. That, Mr. Mayor, is why they are silent. The silent majority that you so ridiculously invoked … they don’t care about Warrenton and/or Fauquier County. That is why they have nothing to say. Those of us who care about this community … we are not going to be silent and let you destroy it. We are going to yell and be heard. You should interpret that, Mr. Mayor, as showing that the people who show up at these meanings and refuse to be silent — the people who actually care about your community — are decidedly not on your side.
2. You surely are aware of the fate of Mr. Nixon. Those of us who do care about Warrenton and thus refuse to remain silent … we can only hope you face the same fate in the not-too-distant future.
Perhaps some friendly local attorney will answer this question for me: Does Warrenton have a mechanism for impeaching or recalling its mayor?
J. David McCrabb
Warrenton
