As a parent of an eighth-grade transgender student in Prince William County, I strongly oppose these new proposed policies to replace the existing model policies for the treatment of transgender youth in Virginia's public schools.
The proposed policies seek to erase transgender and non-binary youth from the classrooms, creating a hostile and potentially dangerous school environment. The statistics already show that the rate of suicide is highest among transgender and non-binary children and youth who are not accepted and affirmed in ANY area of their life. For many students, school is the only place they can be who they were created to be.
These new policies will require teachers and school staff to forcibly "out" students to their parents against their will in some circumstances, such as when a student seeks gender-related counseling and will allow teachers and school staff to refuse to provide counseling. This is horrific and will lead to more mental health issues and suicide in the transgender and non-binary population.
These new proposed policies will also prohibit teachers and school staff from supporting transgender and non-binary students, such as using a student's affirming name and pronouns; and outright prevents the use of gender-neutral pronouns such as they/them. My own child uses they/them and will be devastated and undergo undue mental stress and trauma if these new policies are put into place.
Finally, these new proposed policies will create bathroom and sports policies that prohibit access to and/or participation in activities consistent with their gender identity. My child, who very much looks female, will no longer be able to use the female bathroom and locker room, putting them in undue danger to physical and verbal attack.
No transgender student that I have ever met wants to use the bathroom of their identity for any other reason than safety and acceptance. The statistics and facts point to this. It is so troubling that transgender students and their mental health are being used as a political pawn by the current administration.
Know that these proposed model policies are contrary to state law and will be extremely harmful to my child, and all transgender and nonbinary kids. Please do not enact them … for some, it is a matter of life and death.
Rev. Adam C. Bowling
Dumfries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.