As we spent time with family and friends this past long weekend in observance of Labor Day, it is important to remember the struggles of the past and discuss the importance of organized labor, past, present and future.
A striking example of the ongoing need for a strong organized workforce is unfolding right here in Prince William County. More than 350 days ago, the labor organizations representing the majority of the county’s police officers and firefighters turned in a petition with signatures to be formally recognized by county staff as bargaining units on behalf of our hardworking public safety officials.
A year later, no county ordinance has been passed, and no contracts have been negotiated. Coupled with a stagnant pay scale ravaged by inflation, the public safety vacancy rates continue to climb. Recently, the county’s fire department enacted a policy implementing
“mandatory holdover” to keep emergency services fully staffed despite the alarmingly high number of vacant positions.
Your county firefighters, who just had their work hours increased roughly 20% back in 2019 to 56 hours per week, are now being required to dedicate additional time away from their
families with forced overtime looming every several weeks.
Your professional fire fighters swore an oath to serve and protect. The question is, who is going to “protect the protectors?”
The first step is a meaningful collective bargaining ordinance developed in collaboration with the hardworking men and women of Prince William County.
Mitch Nason
President, Prince William Professional Fire Fighters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.