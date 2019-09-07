The Greater Prince William Climate Action Network had the pleasure of attending the announcement of the most ambitious project for zero-emission school buses in the country by Dominion Energy.
Today, Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell and Gov. Ralph Northam laid out how the plan will replace 13,000 diesel school buses in Virginia with clean, electric buses. This includes 1,050 buses by 2025 and all diesel school bus replacements in Virginia be electric by 2030. Virginia has 133 school districts, which serve over 1.2 million students and 17,000 school buses in its total fleet.
The electric buses will reach Virginia’s schools and roads in three phases:
Phase one: Deployment of 50 fully operational electric school buses within Dominion Energy's Virginia service territory by the end of 2020 – all without any change in prices paid by customers.
Phase two (with state approval): An additional 1,000 electric school buses online by 2025, at which point the buses' batteries could provide enough energy to power more than 10,000 homes.
Phase three: 50 percent of all diesel bus replacements be electric by 2025 and 100 percent by 2030.
The Greater Prince William Climate Action Network is committed to a just and equitable transition to sustainable communities in PWC, including investing in clean energy infrastructure and transportation, so we welcome Dominion’s announcement. This is an important, positive step toward giving our kids healthy air to breathe and a livable future in the face of climate change.
Electric buses eliminate the toxic diesel fumes, which include carcinogens and other particulates that cause asthma and other breathing issues, especially in children. It’s a no-brainer for improving our kids’ health, since many of them are on the bus for up to an hour at a time and the fumes are concentrated inside.
According to the PWCS website, “about 61,000 of an estimated 90,500 students will be transported to and from school by buses, using over 800 buses, which travel 10 to 11 million miles per school year.” This transition to no-emission buses will have a huge impact on our state and will set a great example for other states to work with their utility companies to produce a similar plan.
Additionally, the average lifespan of a diesel bus is 15 years, and purchasing even one diesel bus today would lock us with 15 years of dangerous and toxic emissions. We cannot afford this as the UN Climate Panel warned us we have 10 years to turn back greenhouse emissions so that we can avoid the worst effects of climate change. Replacing these diesel buses with electric is a concrete way to show our kids that we adults are taking this threat seriously and that we care about their future.
Tiziana Bottino
Greater Prince William Climate Action Network
