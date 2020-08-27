Active Prince William applauds the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for rejecting the Va. 28 bypass on Aug. 4. We agree that doing nothing to fix Va. 28 through Yorkshire is not an option; however, widening Centreville Road itself by adding two general-purpose travel lanes could disrupt many businesses.
VDOT's Va. 28 Strategic Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions study (STARS), championed by Del. Danica Roem, recently recommended a $38 million package of intersection, median and pedestrian improvements that --in the absence of general roadway widening -- would significantly reduce delays and expand capacity and pedestrian access along Va. 28. Unfortunately, proceeding with widening Va. 28 through Yorkshire could make the study’s sensible and cost-effective recommendations infeasible.
Therefore, we encourage the BOCS to explore an alternative approach integrated with a new land-use plan for economic development and revitalization along the corridor. The widening could be modified to include a new multimodal street just to the west, so highway investment could stimulate transit-oriented, mixed-use redevelopment of the properties between and fronting the existing and future sections of Centreville Road.
Integrated planning could foster the creation of a vibrant new livable community with affordable housing at a key gateway to Prince William County.
Rick Holt
chairman
Active Prince William
