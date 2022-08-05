At their Aug. 2 meeting, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors were presented with a resolution to accept the written offer of the Fairfax Water Authority general manager to use their scientific lab resources to study the impacts of three major land-use proposals currently in review: the "Pathway to 2040" comprehensive plan update, the "PW Digital Gateway" and an expansion of the county’s data center opportunity zone overlay district.
Urge your supervisor to authorize the drinking water study before they vote on these major land use changes.
Performing a holistic water study before their decision on the proposals will ensure there will be no harm to your drinking water supply and help reach county sustainability goals.
Sadly, there is an example of a government who got it wrong. Beginning in 2014, the people of Flint, Michigan, were terribly harmed when it was learned that their drinking water was toxic.
Government at the local level failed to take responsibility to maintain safe drinking water. This resulted in severe health impacts to the citizens who trusted their public servants to oversee the delivery of safe drinking water. The Flint, Michigan, government failed in its most basic responsibility to protect the public water supply.
Our Occoquan watershed and reservoir provides drinking water for 800,000 people, including those in Prince William County's east end. Urge your supervisor to authorize the drinking water study BEFORE they make decisions on these proposed land use changes.
Stephanie Chartrand
Gainesville
Absolutely right on…Occaquon reservoir health depends directly on purity and quantity of headwaters in the watershed encompassing the very area these cpas intended to “ pave over”. Waiting for this water study results should be mandatory prior to approving any of the three land use change proposals.
Ken Grimm
Gainesville resident
How many of you research a new car AFTER you’ve purchased it? Or schedule a home inspection for AFTER the closing date? This is what Chair Ann Wheeler and her merry band of enlightened lemmings call due diligence. More like deluded intransigence.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, who initially introduced a resolution with actual teeth in it said: “It is clear that the experts need to run a model BEFORE we make these massive land-use policy decisions”.
Then the “nothing to worry about” crowd swooped in claiming that the urgency to pass the Prince William Digital Gateway transcends all reasonable precautions. After all, their developer cronies are getting impatient to spread their munificence County-wide.
There’s a concept called “saving face” that essentially means trying to maintain a favorable image without actually doing anything. This is where the word “façade” comes from. That’s all this phony “watered down” resolution is.
Saving face or poker face, they’re not fooling anyone.
