LETTER: Urban areas can go solar, too

I am writing in response to the article titled “Rural counties wrestle with solar demands from Northern Virginia”, published in your newspaper on Oct. 16.
I am aware and in full support of the shift from nonrenewable to renewable resources. This is an issue across the globe, but I don’t think destroying our rural lands in Virginia converting them into solar fields is the solution to our energy problem.
I think it is crucial that we don’t overlook the wants and needs of the people living in these rural areas, the majority of whom are lower-, middle- and working-class people.
Businesses and institutions want to purchase this cheap land, and these lower, middle and working-class people are thus taken advantage of by not being appropriately compensated for their land. This issue is not just a specific case but a large-scale issue with the disproportionate power that lies in the hands of the upper-classes and institutions.
Rather than converting rural land into solar farms and harming those who inhabit these areas, I support smaller-scale projects that can be built on the roofs of buildings in urban areas.
Max Parrish
Woodbridge
I think Virginia and Prince William county should stipulate before any data center is built that the entire roof of a seven story million square foot building must have solar panels. Trees and shadows won’t be a problem because all the trees are bulldozed. It takes lots of cables and electricity from Loudoun to run these data centers. Why not make them generate their own electricity with solar energy. Also, while we’re at it, let’s have them install recyclable water systems that stay in the data center and heated then cooled over and over to keep from diminishing our watershed.
