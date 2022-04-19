As a retired member of the U.S. Foreign Service, I was proud to represent America in Israel, Indonesia, Afghanistan and Denmark. I write this in advance of Foreign Service Day on May 6, a day designated by Congress to honor our active-duty and retired members of the Foreign Service.
From the Afghanistan withdrawal and evacuation to the war in Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis, diplomacy has been greatly tested this past year. Coming on the heels of a pandemic that forced great changes to the practice of diplomacy, this has been a challenging time for members of the Foreign Service who live and work in U.S. missions around the world, serving as America’s first line of defense.
Despite the challenges, the work of diplomacy does and must continue. I applaud our diplomats—members of the Foreign Service — who work with their counterparts in the country where they’re posted and with U.S. allies around the world to resolve conflicts through negotiation and diplomacy and by doing so, help to keep America safe.
More resources are needed to do this work, including more ongoing training and increased staffing. On this Foreign Service Day, I write to recognize the service of our diplomats and urge the U.S. government to fully fund the Foreign Service to support diplomacy.
Adrienne Gordon Fagler
Dumfries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.