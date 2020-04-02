I notice that Prince William County has senior librarians still working during the coronavirus pandemic. It appears the libraries have instituted some commonsense practices like curbside pickup and letting returned books sit long enough for germs to die before re-circulating them.
But exposing these vulnerable senior citizens to infection is extremely risky, especially when there are so many younger workers temporarily idle and in need of income.
County supervisors must immediately order library management to let senior library employees quarantine, without fear of losing the jobs they do so well. While library books are essential to avid readers, these parents and grandparents are essential to those who love them. Cicero said, “A room without books is like a body without a soul.”
I fear that if Prince William County doesn’t immediately take this commonsense measure, some of its senior librarians will become souls without bodies.
Tressa Pankovits
Manassas
