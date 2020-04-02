I would like to express my public support for Aliscia Andrews. Aliscia is running for the Republican nomination in the 10th Congressional District of Virginia currently held by Jennifer Wexton.
I met Aliscia a few times while she was on the campaign trail for the 10th district, but I am very convinced that she is the best choice to take on Jennifer Wexton this November. Aliscia has an excellent grasp of issues facing Virginia’s 10th District and our nation, and displays an incredible work ethic. I especially appreciate her strong support of the second amendment and her unapologetic pro-life values. If elected, Aliscia will work for the residents of the 10th district, because that is her number one priority.
On November 3, please cast your vote for Aliscia Andrews.
Alicia Gloss
Manassas
